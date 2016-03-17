GDC 2016: Valve joins VR reveal-off by listing 38 titles coming to HTC Vive

First it was Sony, revealing that before the end of the year 50 games will launch for the PlayStation VR, then it was Oculus VR, revealing via glossy sizzle reel that it too was going to have a dump truck load of VR games coming to the Rift, and now it is Valve and HTC's turn, with the VR partners unveiling a list of 38 games coming to the HTC Vive.

Here is the list in full:

#SelfieTennis

Adventure Time

Altspace

Arizona Sunshine

Audioshield

The Brookhaven Experiment

Budget Cuts

Cloudlands Minigolf

Elite: Dangerous

Envelope Eve

Everest

Fantastic Contraption

Final Approach

GiantCop

HoverJunkers

Job Simulator

John Wick: The Impossible Task

La Peri

Marble Mountain

Modbox

Pool Nation

Raw Data

Roadside

Space Pirate Trainer

The Gallery: Call of the Starseed

The Lab

The Rose and I

The Wave

Thunderbird

Tilt Brush

Time Machine

Universe Sandbox 2

Unreal Editor

Unseen Diplomacy

Vanishing Realms: Rite of Steel

VirZoom

Waltz of the Wizard

Of course, this is simply Valve's list of titles that have been designed with VR in mind, either launching alonside the HTC Vive in April or shortly afterwards. It announced earlier in the week that it was making every game in its catalogue playable in VR through SteamVR Desktop Theater mode.