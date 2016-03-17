GDC 2016: The Witcher 3 scoops top prize at Game Developers Choice Awards

The winners of the Game Developers Choice Awards 2016 have been announced at GDC, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt winning Game of the Year.
Various other titles also picked up awards, including Her Story scooping both Best narrative and Best handheld/mobile game.
The full list of winners can be found below:
Game of the Year - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best debut - Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest
Innovation award - Her Story
Best technology - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best visual art - Ori and the Blind Forest
Best narrative - Her Story
Best design - Rocket League
Best handheld/mobile game - Her Story
Audience award - Life is Strange
Satoru Iwata, the former Nintendo president who died last year, was also honoured with this tribute video at the awards ceremony.