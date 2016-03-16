GDC 2016: Razer drop brand new Blade laptop

Razer continue to bring the heat in 2016 with the company announcing a brand new version of its mid-range Blade laptop. The new system, which was revealed at GDC 2016, beefs up the 14-inch Blade's specifications, whilst also knocking down the entry price.

Two configurations are now available for the Blade, a $1,999 (£1,391) model with 256GB of storage and a $2,199 model (£1,530) with double that. Both systems however come packed with a sixth-generation, quad-core, 2.6GHz/3.5GHz Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M and 16GB of dual-channel, DDR4, 2133MHz memory.

As the system also comes stocked with a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port, the Blade will also be compatible with the Razer Core, Razer's external GPU enclosure, although unlike the Razer Blade Stealth, the need for that will be lessened by the decent on-board graphics.

Said graphics will be displayed on the system's 14-inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel IGZO touchscreen. Overall the new system will weigh in at 4.25 lbs (1.93 kg).

For more information about the new Razer Blade, then check out Razer's official site.