GDC 2016: Oculus VR loads up game cannons and begins firing

After yesterday's PlayStation VR special event, where a series of games coming to Sony's VR platform were revealed, Oculus VR has decided to fight back.

A sizzle reel video has just been released by the VR front runner, which demonstrates a slew of in-game footage from various Rift-enabled titles. Titles shown off include Eve: Valkyrie, Project Cars and ADR1FT.

Read more: Oculus Quest review: forget PlayStation VR – this is the new standard

But hey, you know what's better than reading about the games? That's right, watching them. The Oculus Rift sizzle reel game video can be viewed below: