Gauntlet reboot announced

Warner Bros announces reboot of classic arcade multiplayer dungeon crawler Gauntlet

Over the last couple of years, the video games industry made a bit of a habit out of rebooting classic gaming franchises. In that time, players have seen the likes of Tomb Raider, Thief, Syndicate, Devil May Cry and XCOM, rebooted with various degrees of success.

The latest example in this trend reaches back further than most. Warner Bros has announced that the it's planning to reboot the classic arcade multiplayer dungeon crawler, Gauntlet. It's even released a shiny new trailer showing some gameplay footage accompanied by a suitably gravelly-throated voice over.

Warner Bros says that the game will be released for PC and Mac sometime in the summer and will offer support for SteamOS and the Steam Machines slated for release later this year.

“With Gauntlet we combined the arcade style of the original game with an entirely new look and feature set that includes emergent, local and online four-player gameplay,” said David Haddad, Senior Vice President, Digital Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

If this news has fed any gaming retro-crush you may have, rejoice, because apparently Gauntlet is just the first in a series of planned releases from the arcade's hey-day.

“Gauntlet will be the first title in the WB Games Vault portfolio," said Haddad, "which will provide us with an opportunity to access emerging talent within the game development community and match unique skills and experience with our extensive library of properties.”