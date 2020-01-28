Garmin vivoactive 3 prices SLASHED: now 47% off at Amazon and 45% off at Walmart

Garmin just recently rolled out their vivoactive 4/4s watches at the end 2019 and sure enough, cheap Garmin vivoactive 3 deals have arrived not long after. And here it is, you can bag a sample of this fine fitness smartwatch for basically half price at Amazon, for a limited time only.

• Buy Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS fitness smartwatch in Gunmetal at Amazon for £159.07, was £299.99, you save £140.92 – that's 47%!

What you are missing out on – compared to the Garmin vivoactive 4/4S – is the 'Pulse Oximeter' acclimatisation, 'Body Battery' energy monitor, ability to track some specific workouts (like pilates), the on-screen workout animations, heart rate measurement on the wrist under water and some other minor tweaks. But if you don't want to track heart rate doing pilates underwater, you can still use the Garmin vivoactive 3 Music GPS watch for most of your daily activities.

In the US?

• Buy Garmin vivoactive 3 in Black at Walmart for $138, was $249.99, you save $111.99

Sporting a 1.2" touchscreen and weighing only 39 grams, the Garmin vivoactive 3 will effectively help you track both your workouts and daily activities. It has a decent battery, too: on average, it will last up to 4 days but on smartwatch mode, it can go a week between charges.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS fitness smartwatch

The Garmin vivoactive 3 is the smartwatch for active people. It has 15 preloaded sports apps and it is also Garmin Pay ready – that is if you bank with one of the three banks that supports this (there are loads more in the US, though). Built-in GPS lets you record the distance, pace, location and more for your outdoor activities.

The Garmin vivoactive 3 is safe for swimming and showering and the Garmin Chroma Display is easy to read too, even in direct sunlight. It is also housed under extra-durable Corning Gorilla Glass so it can withstand some bashing around.

The smartwatch also features the Side Swipe interface, which makes for quick scrolling and swift navigation of menus and widgets.