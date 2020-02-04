The Garmin Pre-Valentine's Day Sale will help you give the gift of fitness to that special person (for less)

Amazon Prime Day might be a bit further away but thanks to Valentine's Day, we are seeing some good deals cropping up all around the internet. For example, Garmin Valentine's Day Sale brought along some sweet wearable deals and most importantly, many of the newest model ranges have also been discounted.

• Shop the Garmin Valentine's Day Sale deals and save big on the Garmin Forerunner, Garmin Instinct, Garmin Fenix 6 series and more

We love Garmin running watches and multi-sport smartwatches here at T3 because they not only look great but they also deliver on performance, too. Their accuracy is second to none, let it be the HR sensor or the GPS unit, no wonder you'll find a Garmin on any serious sportsman's wrist.

• Best cheap Garmin watch deals for February 2020: from Forerunner to Fenix, find all the cheap Garmin watch deals here

This Valentine's Day, the Garmin Fenix 6 Range has received the biggest price cut: the Fenix 6 – Pro and Sapphire editions are now up to £120 cheaper. The Garmin Vivoactive 4S has received a £65 discount and the Garmin Forerunner 245 is also £75 cheaper.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music running smartwatch | Sale price £224.99 | Was £299.99 | Save £75 at Garmin

Garmin's mid-range GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 245, uses the latest HR sensor technology the market leading company has to offer, as well as having integrated memory to store music, making it perfect for those smartphone-free running sessions. Battery life is also excellent, up to seven days in smartwatch mode, take that, Apple Watch!View Deal

Garmin Instinct Adventure Smartwatch | Sale price £202.49 | Was £269.99 | Save £76.50 at Garmin

Constructed to U.S. Military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance, the Garmin Instinct is built for the Great Outdoors, for explorers who aren't afraid to get muddy and get their hands dirty when out in the wild. The integrated 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) will get you where you want to be and back in one piece.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Fitness Tracker | Sale price £194.99 | Was £259.99 | Save £65 at Garmin

Sporting a 1.1" touchscreen and weighing only 40 grams, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S will effectively help you track both your workouts and daily activities. It has a decent battery, too: on average, it will last up to 7 days but on smartwatch mode, it can go a week between charges.View Deal

