Garmin running watch deal: save OVER £170 / $150 on the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire

Do you find the new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro overspecced for your needs and a bit too expensive for your wallet? Have a look at this Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire deal at Millets: you'll get loads of premium functionality for the fraction of a price of the Fenix 6 Sapphire. No, really.

• Buy Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire GPS mutli-sport smartwatch at Millets for £309, was £480, you save £171 – 36%

Although we wholeheartedly recommend the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro because it is a brilliant fitness smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire offers a lot of functionality too, especially taking the low price into account. Top features include: altimeter, barometer, 3-axis electronic compass and this watch is also waterproof up to 100 metres.

From the US? 🇺🇸

• You can get Garmin Fenix 5 at Amazon US for $349.48, was $499.99, you save $150.51 – 30%

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 5 multi-sport smartwatch

Why would you buy a Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire over – let's say – an Apple Watch Series 4? The biggest appeal of the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire is the outstanding battery life; up to 2 weeks in smartwatch mode (depending on settings), up to 24 hours in GPS mode – that is 24 hours worth of outdoor sports tracking – and up to 75 hours in UltraTrac battery saver mode. The latter mode is recommended for tracking and hiking only since it doesn't continuously track position and switches the heart rate monitor off, too.

On top of this, the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire is also a very tough device, not something you are afraid to use. It was design for explorers, after all. Water rated up to a 100 metres, you can swim in it in both pools and open water. The sapphire glass is truly scratch free and it will most definitely survive a few bumps when you're tackling a forest path.

Garmin's GPS system is renowned for its precision. The Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire uses a combination of GPS and GLONASS satellite systems to track your movement and the algorithm works really well. It picks the signal up quickly and the accuracy is more than adequate.

And of course, the Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates VO2 Max levels, has loads of activity profiles preloaded on the watch straight out of the box, not to mention you can get free watch faces and apps from Garmin Connect IQ store, among other apps.