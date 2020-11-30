Garmin Forerunner 645 Music and Forerunner 935 CHEAPEST ever with this Cyber Monday deal

We saw plenty of brilliant cheap Garmin watch deals on Black Friday but there is even more now on Cyber Monday! Top tier Garmin watch models such as the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro are cheaper both in the US and the UK. Not to mention all the great Forerunner offers. Save loads the best Cyber Monday deals.
• Buy the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro at REI Co-op, was $700, now $549.99, save $150.01
• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music at Amazon, was $449.99, now $219.99, save $230
• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 at Amazon, was $499.99, now $269, save $230.99
In the UK, you can get basically the whole Garmin Fenix 6 range for cheap at Amazon:
• Shop the entire Garmin Fenix 6 range at Amazon UK, Cyber Monday deals are on, prices from £359.
The Garmin Fenix 6 is the ultimate outdoor watch renowned for its ruggedness, precision and performance. Some might think models such as the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro are overpriced and over-specced but for this price, you might want to reconsider that statement.
Plenty more Garmin watch deals can be found below and don't forget: the Fitbit Cyber Monday sale is still on as well as the Garmin Holiday sale where you can find a bunch of cheap fitness smartwatch offers. Get the best running watch for cheap this Cyber Monday.
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | Was $700 | Now $549.99 | Save $150.01 at REI Co-op
The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a beast of a multi-sport watch. It's extremely rugged, has a long battery life, offline maps, offline music storage, Garmin Pay and more. Basically, anything you can think of a fitness smartwatch should do, the Fenix 6 Pro can. Get this now while it's on offer!View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music
Garmin Forerunner 645 Music | Was $449.99 | Now $219.99 | Save $230 at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 645 is one of the best multi-sport Garmin watch. Granted, it hasn't got the latest sensors, but it can still track a variety of sports and health metrics accurately. The Music version even has on-board music storage so you can listen to your Spotify and Deezer playlist offline (premium subscription is required). Half price offer, don't miss out!View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 935
Garmin Forerunner 935 | Was $499.99 | Now $269 | Save $230.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a still premium smartwatch, even considering that its successor, the Forerunner 945 is available too. Thanks to this massive price drop at Amazon, it's even more appealing! The Forerunner 935 weighs only 49 grams and its battery will last up to two weeks (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top notch running, cycling and swimming metrics. Buy it now!View Deal
Garmin Fenix 6S
Garmin Fenix 6S | Was £529.99 | Now £359 | Save £170.99 at Amazon
The smallest Fenix 6 sibling, the Garmin Fenix 6S has all the best features of the large Fenix models but houses them in a more compact case. And if you've ever seen a Fenix 6 Pro, you know how big they are so for most people with smaller wrists, the Fenix 6S is probably the better option than the Pro. Buy it now, just over £170 off!View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 45
Garmin Forerunner 45 | Was $169.99 | Now $138 | Save $31.99 at Amazon
Garmin's entry-level GPS running smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 45 weighs only 36 grams and has a battery life up to 14 hours in GPS mode, on par with the battery life of the Forerunner 745, a way more expensive running watch. The Forerunner 45 is compatible with the Garmin Coach adaptive running training software and capable of producing VO2 max estimation, among other things.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349.99 | Now $295 | Save $54.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Forerunner 245 is the best running watch for most runners. It has built-in GPS, supports the Garmin Coach adaptive training feature, provides VO2 max estimation, training status and race prediction times. The Forerunner 245 also supports smart notifications and, of course, tracks heart rate 24/7.View Deal
Garmin Edge 520 Plus
Garmin Edge 520 Plus | Was $279.99 | Now $219 | Save $60.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Edge 520 Plus is a competent bike computer with built-in GPS and features such as new rider alerts and preloaded Garmin Cycle Map with turn-by-turn directions. The Edge 520 Plus monitors cycling-specific VO2 max and recovery time when used with option power and heart rate monitors plus tracks Functional Threshold Power (FTP) and cycling dynamics when used with Vector™ power meters. Battery life up to 15 hours, now $60.99 off!View Deal
Garmin Edge 520 Plus | Was £199.99 | Now £149.99 | Save £50 at Amazon
Same as above but in the UK. £50 off!View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 945
Garmin Forerunner 945 | Was £519.99 | Now £449 | Save £70.99 at Wiggle
The Garmin Forerunner 945 is still the best running watch from Garmin and thanks to this deal at Wiggle, it's also the best value for money too. Don't miss out on this offer!View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 745
Garmin Forerunner 745, Neo Tropic | Was $499.99 | Now $499.99 | Save $50 at JensonUSA
This is not the most mind-blowing discount we've ever seen but considering that the Forerunner 745 has literally just been released, it's still worth a look at. The Forerunner 745 is one of the most capable running/triathlon watches on the market and probably a better option than the Forerunner 945, especially for this price.View Deal
Garmin Instinct
Garmin Instinct Adventure Smartwatch | Was $249.99 | Now $149.99 | Save $100 at Bass Pro Shops
Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance.View Deal
Garmin Instinct Solar
Garmin Instinct Solar Adventure Smartwatch | Was $399.99 | Now $299.99 | Save $100 at Competitive Cyclist
Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. The Solar version can run 'indefinitely' using solar energy and now it's also $100 off at Competitive Cyclist!View Deal
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch (47mm, Stainless Steel) | Was $849.99 | Now $699.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy
The Fenix 6 is Garmin's most robust and precise outdoor watch. It has offline maps, POI navigation, a myriad of sensors and more features you can ever try. It's also rugged as hell and solar version also has the capability to charge the watch using sunlight. For $699.99, this is an absolute steal!View Deal
Garmin Vivomove 3S
Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | On sale for £169 | Was £199 | you save £30 at Currys
Looking for something less sporty? The Garmin Vivomove 3S hybrid smartwatch has many of the 'hardcore' features of Garmin running watches but houses them in an attractive case. The Vivomove 3S has connected GPS, provides smart notifications on the wrist and has a long battery life too.View Deal
Why should you buy a Garmin watch
The term 'best running watch' is almost synonymous with 'best Garmin watch': they are reliable, precise, rugged and designed from the ground-up for athletes. The best Garmin watches, just like many high-end running watches on the market, can measure heart rate and calories burned, so if you want to keep your weight gain under control.
Garmin is renowned for their running and multi-sport watches, mainly because their precision, ruggedness and user-friendliness. You can count on even the most basic models having more than enough features to track your fitness activities with high accuracy.
• Buy the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro at REI Co-op, was $700, now $549.99, save $150.01• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music at Amazon, was $449.99, now $219.99, save $230• Shop the entire Garmin Fenix 6 range at Amazon UK, Cyber Monday deals are on, prices from £359.
- US Buy the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro at REI Co-op, was $700, now $549.99, save $150.01
- US Buy the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music at Amazon, was $449.99, now $219.99, save $230
- UK Shop the entire Garmin Fenix 6 range at Amazon UK, Cyber Monday deals are on, prices from £359.
Garmin's GPS performance is second to none – the company started off a GPS manufacturer, after all – but over the years it mastered other aspects of tracking sport activities accurately, thanks to the user data of millions of Garmin watch users. Top tier models, such as the Garmin Forerunner 245 and the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, are coveted for their precision and performance.
T3 guides to the Cyber Monday/Black Friday sales
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
- The North Face Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals
Cyber Monday sales around the web
- Allsaints – 30% off EVERYTHING
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 25% off knits, sweats and more
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands