Garmin Forerunner 245 deal makes it cheaper than ever in Amazon's End of Summer Sale

Do you love Garmin watches and bike computers so much that you'd like deals on a whole slew of them, all in one place? Well… it just so happens that Amazon is currently holding its slightly depressingly named End of Summer Sale – is summer really over already, guys? Feels like it barely started.

To cheer us all up, these deals include almost Amazon's lowest ever price on Garmin's splendid Forerunner 245. It appears that at some point it has briefly been £5 cheaper than this, but what's a fiver between friends, eh?

Savings include £50 off the Approach S10 golf watch – fore! – and a whopping £70 off the Garmin Edge Explore GPS bike computer. There's also money off Vivo fitness bands, VivoFit Jr kids' fitness bands, dashcams, and a whole lot more. Too much to list here without boring you. The discount on the Forerunner 245 is the star of the show though. Oh, and there are also a bunch of Fitbit deals in this Amazon sale as well.

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 245

First, read our Garmin Forerunner 245 review. It's probably the ultimate smartphone-free GPS running watch for the price conscious runner. Other multi-sport smartwatches, like the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro or the Polar Vantage V, might provide more metrics, but for this price point, the Garmin Forerunner 245 is more than capable device.

The GPS+GLONASS+Galileo positioning system is quick and accurate, tracking your movement outdoors with high precision. The battery can last up to seven days in smartwatch mode and 24 hours in GPS mode, meaning that you won't have to charge it more than three times in two weeks.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 also supports Garmin Coach, an adaptive training guide that can train you up to run a certain distance (5k, 10k or half marathon) within a certain time limit, set by you. The plan adapts to your training load and progression and adjusts it accordingly.

You can check your progress and pore over data from previous activities using the Garmin Connect app. In the app, you can also collect badges for a range of activities, a fun way to stay motivated!