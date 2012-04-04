Garmin Approach S3 officially unveiled as golf tracking watch

Garmin has added to its range of golf monitoring gadgets with the Garmin Approach S3 officially unveiled ahead of a May UK release date

GPS specialist Garmin has updated its leading golf centric sports watch with the Garmin Approach S3 official unveiled ahead of a May release date.



Compact enough to pass as your everyday timepiece, the Approach S3 is the perfect wrist mounted companion for any golfing enthusiast with 27,000 global golf courses preloaded on to the touchscreen controlled device.



Garmin Approach S3 Features



Building on the strong foundation laid out by its predecessors, the Garmin Approach S3 adds new Green View features allowing users to get a detailed breakdown and mapping experience of their grassy foe with manual pin positioning allowing users to locate that day's hole for improved accuracy.



Set to be made available in white and red or black and grey forms, the S3 boasts digital scorecards and course detection based on current location with the circular touchscreen display workable whilst wearing you golf glove.



“This innovative touchscreen GPS golf watch takes the guesswork out of the game and helps you to play to your full potential,” said Martin Resch, Outdoor Product Manager of Garmin's EMEA division. “Preloaded with 27,000 worldwide courses and automatic course detection straight from your wrist, including free-of-charge updates, golfers will feel at home on any course they play.



“With new features, like the innovative Green View, digital scoring and the glove-friendly touchscreen, the Approach S3 creates a new advantage for golfers all over the world.”



Garmin Approach S3 Release Date



Although a precise Garmin Approach S3 UK release date has yet to be confirmed, the TomTom rival has confirmed that the new techy timepiece, which lines up at just 72g in weight will hit stores in May with a £279 price tag.



Are you a keen golfer? Will you be splashing out on the new Garmin Approach S3 when the device lands next month? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

