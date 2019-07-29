Gaming deals: Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset gets 30% price cut

This discount on the Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound is very welcome and a must-see for any PS4 or PC gamer currently looking for a wireless gaming headset upgrade. That is because Amazon currently has the well-reviewed HS70 discounted by 30%, with a very welcome £30 knocked off its cost.

The Corsair HS70 is definitely worth considering as it comes with custom tuned 50 mm neodymium speaker drivers, immersive 7.1 surround sound tech, and low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, which combine to make games sound great and wires a thing of the past.

This headset is compatible with PS4 and PC and delivers up to 16 hours of operation on a single battery charge. The full details of the gaming headset deal can be viewed below:

Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound| was £99.99 | now £69.95 at Amazon

This is a very attractive deal for PS4 or PC gamers if they are currently in the market for a top wireless gaming headset. That's because the Corsair HS70 Wireless Gaming Headset, which delivers wireless, crisp and immersive 7.1 surround sound audio, is currently discounted by 30%. That means instead of having to pay £99.99 to land the gaming cans, instead you only have to drop £69.95, which is £30.04 less thanks to this sweet discount. Free delivery is also included in the deal for Prime members.View Deal

