GameStop Black Friday deals: the best deals on games, accessories and more

With Black Friday just a few weeks away, GameStop is already offering some impressive discounts that may just be what you're looking for when it comes to your holiday shopping. While GameStop's Black Friday sale hasn't officially kicked off, we are already seeing some Black Friday-worth offers on games, accessories and more that are well worth a look.

From discounts on Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller to Nintendo Switch games and more, GameStop is one of the top shopping destinations this holiday season for gamers looking to score some good deals. With many shoppers starting early this year, however, you'll want to get over there today to see what they have available.

A great place to shop for gamers and gift shoppers alike, GameStop will be offering a great selection of deals on games, gaming accessories and more this year. You can already find some great offers today though, so start shopping now!

While we're hoping to see some deals on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X, it may be challenging to actually grab one of these on sale this year. With stock issues and manufacturing problems hitting, you'll want to make sure you check daily for stock on these. The Nintendo Switch OLED, however, should be a tad bit easier to grab on sale this holiday season if you're smart about when you shop.

As for everything else including games and accessories, there's plenty to shop through. From gaming headsets on sale to toys and collectibles, now is your chance to grab some killer deals. When GameStop's Black Friday sale officially kicks off in a week or so, it may be too late to grab what you're looking for. Jump on over their today to check out their selection of deals ahead of Black Friday!

GameStop early Black Friday Deals

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179.99, now at $139.99 Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $179.99, now at $139.99 | Savings: $40 (22%)

The ultimate wireless controller for Xbox and PC, the Elite Series 2 features adjustable tension thumbsticks, backside paddle triggers and more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59.99, now at $46.99 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59.99, now at $46.99 | Savings: $13 (22%)

The latest Mario Kart goes on sale for just $46.99, a great price for this fantastic racer. If you've got the new Nintendo Switch OLED, this is a must have!

TMX Force Feedback Wheel for Xbox One: was $229.99, now at $191.72 TMX Force Feedback Wheel for Xbox One: was $229.99, now at $191.72 | Savings: $38.27 (17%)

If you're a serious racing fan and have the Xbox One, this is a must have controller that takes immersion to a whole new level. Almost $40 off, this is a must-buy.

