Gallen vs Browne live stream: how to watch the bout from anywhere in the world

Former NRL star Paul Gallen will take another huge step in his boxing career when he takes on once WBA World Heavyweight Title holder, Lucas Browne.

The pair will square off on Wednesday 21 April at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong.

Gallen boasts an undefeated record from 11 fights (10 wins, 1 draw), most recently beating notorious heavy hitter and former UFC legend Mark Hunt in December last year. The unanimous decision victory catapulted Gallen's reputation as a serious boxer, but his newest rival is expected to pose his biggest challenge yet.

A seasoned veteran in the ring with a career spanning more than a decade, Browne's record is nothing short of impressive. From 31 fights, he's claimed 29 wins with 25 by knock-out, and suffered just two losses.

In 2016, Browne won the WBA World Heavyweight title after defeating Russian Ruslan Chagaev, only to later have the title taken away when he failed a drug test.

Boxing fans can watch the full card live and with better access to all of the action than ever before, thanks to Main Event showcasing the fight on Foxtel and Kayo.

Read on to see how you can watch it where you are.

Gallen vs Browne live stream: start time

The event will take place at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong, Australia, on Wednesday, 21 April.

Pay-per-view broadcasting with Kayo will start at 7pm AEST/10am BST/5am EDT, while Fox Sports 503 will show select undercard fights from 6pm AEST/9am BST/ 4am EDT.

Gallen vs Browne live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Gallen vs Browne| AU$59.95 You can catch all the action on the Gallen vs Browne card exclusively live with Main Event either on Kayo Sports or Foxtel via pay-per-view. And you don't have to be a Kayo subscriber to watch the bout either. It's available to order for AU$59.95 on both services. If you're looking to boost your sports viewing, a basic package subscription to Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m with two screens included. If you want a third screen on your plan, it'll cost you AU$35p/m. But there's no lock-in contract, so you're free to cancel anytime.

Gallen vs Browne live stream: how to watch overseas

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday - or if you're currently living abroad.

For those who want to access the Main Event while overseas, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home. You'll still need to purchase the bout through Kayo or Foxtel, but be sure you're linked up to a VPN first.

T3’s tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.

ExpressVPN - Get 3 months FREE with the best VPN money can buy

If you're after the best VPN money can buy, we'd recommend ExpressVPN every time. Not only is it incredibly simple for newbies to use, but it offers class-leading speeds, works on pretty much every device, and boasts rock-solid encryption and security. It has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, which means you can dial your IP address into 160 locations around the world.

View Deal

