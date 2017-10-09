Furbo, the treat-tossing pet camera, is now available in the UK

If you feel terrible about leaving your pet at home while you go to work/shop/eat, we've got some great news for you, Furbo, the treat-tossing pet entertaining smart camera, is now available in the UK.

With a full HD, wide-angle lens, with 4x digital zoom and automatic night vision, you can keep an eye on your pet to make sure it's not getting up to anything it shouldn't.

If you do find your naughty pup misbehaving, you can use Furbo's two-way audio to tell it not to.

If it listens, you can reward it with a treat fired from the camera's body.

This can be done from anywhere you have an internet connection, through the Furbo app.

Furbo has a capacity of 100 treats, and also has allows you to save images and video through the app.

In the UK, Furbo is sold exclusively on Amazon for £239. The company are offering a limited time launch promotion offering customers £40.00 off when they enter FORFURBO at checkout.

