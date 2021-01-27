Fujifilm X-E4 released: New compact mirrorless camera with X mount

The Fujifilm X-E4 has expanded on the clean and simple range-finder design of the X-E range with a new 26.1MP sensor, quad-core processing power, an updated AF system and F-Log 4K/30P video.

The new X-Trans CMOS 4 back-illuminated sensor provides a 26.1-million-pixel resolution and on-sensor phase detection. According to Fujifilm, this, along with the X-processor, will provide autofocus in as little as 0.02 seconds.

The autofocus features AF tracking for moving subjects, face and eye detection for precision focusing. It can even perform in very low light conditions, down to -7EV (when using the XF50mm f/1 lens).

The Fujifilm X-E4 features a range of 18 film simulation modes, to provide authentic colours to match classic Fujifilm products such as Velvia or darkroom techniques such as bleach bypass.

Unlike previous models, the 3in rear LCD tilts up to 180 degrees for front-of-camera viewing while the top panel features a traditional shutter dial and EV adjustment. The viewfinder is a 2.36-million-dot display, much like on the X-E3.

Video users can output 4K/30P content via the HDMI at 10-bit 4:2:2, or record on the SD card at 8-bit 4:2:0. There's also a microphone input and a USB-C that can be used for headphone monitoring (thanks to the included adapter).

Notably, the camera is even smaller than the X-E3, measuring just 121.3 x 72.9 x 32.7mm – that's 10mm thinner – and weighs just 364g / 12.84oz. This makes it the smallest and lightest model in the X-series mirrorless camera range.

The Fujifilm X-E4 will be on sale in March 2021, priced from $849 / £799.