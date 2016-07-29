Free Windows 10 upgrade: you only have until the end of today!

If you haven't already upgraded to Windows 10, then you only have a few hours left - unless you want to pay. The Windows 10 free upgrade window closes at the end of today, July 29.

On Tuesday, August 2, there will be a new and thorough update of Windows 10. Called the Windows 10 Anniversary Update (it's a year since the OS was first released), there's a whole host of improvements and fixes. Some even say the Mail app is now actually usable...

We're big fans of Windows 10 here at T3.com - check out our full Windows 10 review.

Around 300 million devices already have Windows 10 installed. Apparently new browser Microsoft Edge is proving popular with 63 billion minutes logged in March alone (that's a 53% growth in mins since the last quarter). Digital assistant Cortana has answered 6 billion questions since Windows 10's launch, while users have logged 9 billion hours of gaming in the same period. That's a lot of Minesweeper.

Still not convinced? Here's Bryan Roper (complete with flatcap) from the Windows Team to tell you why you should upgrade now before its too late.

