Get a FREE Nintendo Switch with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro in this unbelievable EE Black Friday deal

EE has announced a shockingly good Black Friday deal on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which includes a free Nintendo Switch with your brand-new handset.
Yes, you did read that correctly. EE is handing out a free console – just in time for Christmas. If that doesn't prove that Black Friday 2018 is well and truly underway, then we're not really sure what does.
Not only are you getting a free Switch, but you'll also be getting one of the most impressive smartphones on the market right now. In our five-star review, we said the Huawei Mate 20 Pro "delivers an experience that leaves absolutely nothing to be desired".
• Get a free Nintendo Switch with Huawei Mate 20 Pro on EE with 10GB of 4G data, unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £68 a month (and £10 upfront)
The new deal isn't just available with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro – although that's easily our favourite smartphone from the options available. EE subscribers will be able to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch for nothing when they buy a Huawei P20 Pro, Nokia 7.1, Huawei Mate 20 Lite, and Nokia 3.1, amongst others.
All of the qualifying monthly plans come with 10GB of superfast 4G mobile data, as well as unlimited text messages and minutes. Like all EE contracts, you'll get access to three free months of BT Sport to stream on all your devices – and cast to your TV, as well as six free months of Apple Music.
If you're looking for the cheapest way to get your hands on a free Nintendo Switch from EE, look no further than the Nokia 3.1 for £33 a month with no upfront cost.
The generous offer runs until Monday November 19, 2018. So you've only got the weekend left to decide which handset you want to go with your free console.
Find the full list of qualifying handsets below, as well as links to the EE store. If you're not a fan of Huawei or Nokia smartphones – why not take a look at this brilliant iPhone XS deal with upfront fee and 100GB data for £60 a month?
Get a free Nintendo Switch with any of these phones:
Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 10GB of data for £68 a month | £10 upfront cost
The latest flagship smartphone from Huawei really impressed us thanks to its lightning-fast performance, in-screen fingerprint scanner, and triple-camera set-up.View Deal
Huawei Mate 20 Lite with 10GB of data for £43 a month | No upfront cost
If you like the sound of the Mate 20 Pro, but don't want to cough-up for the maxed-out model, then the Mate 20 Lite is a condensed version that should meet all your needs. It also has a smaller notch.View Deal
Huawei P20 Pro with 10GB of data for £53 a month | No upfront cost
The P20 Pro has been one of the stand out phones of 2018 and has shown that Huawei is a serious competitor to Samsung and Apple. It was the first Huawei handset to use the triple-camera set-up on the back for dramatically improved low-light shots.View Deal
Huawei P20 with 10GB of data for £48 a month | No upfront cost
Almost identical to the P20 Pro, but a little smaller and with a slightly downgraded camera. However, if that doesn't bother you – you'll save yourself a few quid over the year opting for this model.View Deal
Huawei P20 Lite with 10GB of data for £38 a month | No upfront cost
The cheapest deal if you're looking to to get both a Huawei-branded device and a Nintendo Switch still is a very good phone.View Deal
Nokia 7.1 with 10GB of data for £43 a month | No upfront cost
Incredibly competitively priced for what you're getting. The Nokia 7.1 is a mid-range phone with a solid camera, small notch, and an untouched Android OS experience. And it's only just hit the market.View Deal
Nokia 3.1 with 10GB of data for £33 a month | No upfront cost
This is the cheapest phone on this list but it is by no means a bad phone with decent specs for a cheap price. And a free Nintendo Switch. Bargain!View Deal