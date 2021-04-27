Forget Nintendo Switch Pro – I'm in love with this mini printer for Nintendo Switch

It's fair to say that excitement for Nintendo Switch Pro is now building, and I for one am super stoked for the BigN's new hardware. But, right now, the next-gen hardware has just firmly taken a backseat spot in terms of my affections, as the new "instax mini Link for Nintendo Switch" system has catapulted me back to my youth messing around with the Game Boy Printer.

To be clear here, the instax mini Link printer shown here already existed, but now thanks to a partnership with Nintendo you can used the "instax mini Link for Nintendo Switch" smartphone app to print out in-game screenshots from your games for posterity.

And, what's even better is that you can even get Nintendo-themed cases for the Link printer, meaning that you can dress it up as Pikachu, for example. Talk about cute! See how the printer works in the below video:

The system works like this. Firstly you take in-game screenshots on the Nintendo Switch. Then you use the instax mini Link for Nintendo Switch app on smartphone, which is downloadable from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to receive the images from the console, which is done by scanning a QR code. You then send an image from the smartphone, via the app, to the miniature Link printer via Bluetooth, which prints it.

You then get your snap printed instantly for use however you wish. For example, you could put the snaps on your wall, in a journal, photo album or you could even create trading card picture books of your favourite characters. If you love Pokemon, you could even create your very own Pokedex.

Who wouldn't want to sheath their mini printer in a Pokemon? (Image credit: Nintendo | Fujifilm)

The instax mini Link for Nintendo Switch app also enables a series of frames to be put around images, and you can also augment shots with extra details if desired.

The Link printer itself is so remarkable due to its small size and weight (only 200 grams!), two aspects that make it very portable and Nintendo Switch carry case friendly.

For me I love the idea of taking pictures of my holiday adventures in Animal Crossing New Horizons, as at least that way I can share my holiday snaps with friends and family as, like a lot of people right now, I certainly am not going to be able to go away anytime soon.

Or, you know, you could just take pictures of Tom Nook ad infinitum. But that would be weird, right?

You can augment pictures with frames and extra details. (Image credit: Fujifilm | Nintendo)

For more information about the instax Link mini printer, and the instax mini Link for Nintendo Switch app, head on over to the product's official website. Or, to see today's best prices on the instax mini Link check out the deals below.