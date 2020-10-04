Forget London Marathon 2020, sign up for the FREE ASICS World Ekiden Marathon instead

We agree, there are as many virtual running races you can participate at the moment as there are stars in the sky, such as the now-virtual London Marathon 2020, taking place on 4 October 2020, but we would still recommend having a look at the upcoming ASICS World Ekiden Marathon 2020. Put on your best running running shoes, strap on your best running watch and let's get running!

The ASICS World Ekiden 2020 is team challenge that sees teams of up to six people from all over the world come together to complete a combined marathon relay race, so even if you don't feel ready to run a full marathon distance yet, you can still participate in a race this way. Inspired by a "century of Japanese running culture", the race will be split into six legs of varying distances, making it ideal for runners of all abilities and experience.

How can you participate in the virtual ASICS World Ekiden Marathon 2020?

Anyone can participate in the ASICS World Ekiden 2020, with distances that attract all levels of runner. To take part, you can sign up for free from 1 October, using Runkeeper app or the ASICS hub.

Teams must complete their relay race between 11 and 22 November. For expert advice, training plans and the latest news and information about the ASICS World Ekiden 2020, follow #ASICSWorldEkiden on social or visit the ASICS website.

How does the virtual ASICS World Ekiden Marathon 2020 work?

The Ekiden relay race format will invite teams of up to six people from all over the world and from ranging abilities to come together to complete a combined virtual marathon. Participants will each run legs of the 26.2 mile challenge and pass their very own virtual ‘Tasuki’ – the narrow band of fabric used in traditional Japanese Ekiden races.

Thanks to a new race platform that uses both Race Roster and the ASICS Runkeeper app, the Ekiden will combine the best of real-world and virtual racing – enabling teams from around the world to track their progress in real time. Teams will also be able to see themselves on live online leaderboards whilst enjoying a customised in-race audio experience.

From tracking their team progress in real time on their best Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit device to ranking themselves on live online leaderboards and enjoying a customised in-race audio experience, you will "experience the excitement, connection and motivation" of team competition, no matter how far apart you are from your teammates.