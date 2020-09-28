Forget Amazon Prime Day: Argos Lego deals save you up to 33%

While we know that Amazon Prime Day is coming in a few weeks – and that it will include some Lego deals of its own – you may not want to wait anyway. Argos has up to 33% off loads of Lego sets, and the line-up includes some genuinely fantastic stuff, from the cheap right up to huge elite projects.

• Browse all Lego sets with up to 33% off at Argos

Whether you're looking to buy your Christmas presents nice and early, or just want a fun project to keep you occupied on a chilly Autumn night, there's definitely something to tempt you here.

We're going to pick out some of our favourites, but there are loads more on Argos' site, including some even bigger and more elaborate than here, but also some more low-price playsets that will make great gifts.

See more of the best Lego deals

Or how about our picks of the best Lego sets overall

Discover the best board games – perfect for cold days at home

Lego Jurassic Park T.rex Rampage | Save £25% | Now £165 at Argos

This huge set is the best Lego creation ever for Jurassic Park fans (ie, everyone). Featuring a huge articulated T. rex to build, plus the iconic gates to the same scale, this is both a fun project to build and an extremely cool showpiece. At over 3,000 pieces, it'll keep you occupied for a while. The gates are 16 inches tall, and the dinosaur is a whopping 27 inches long. And there's a hidden secret: the rear of the gates features a series of mini scenes from the film, and there are six minifigures you can either place in the scenes, or on a display stand.View Deal

Lego Architecture Trafalgar Square | Save 20% | Now £64 at Argos

For the classier Lego lover, the Architecture sets are great fun to build, and look fantastic. The amount of detail in this recreation of Trafalgar Square and the National Gallery is fantastic – from the fountains to Nelson's Column and its lions, to the street lights and London busses… and there's even an inside to the gallery around the back!View Deal

Lego Technic Mobile Crane | Save 33% | Now £60 at Argos

Have you built a set with eight-wheel steering? No, probably not… but you could! This great-value set as almost 1,300 pieces, and is designed just the way a real crane works. The crane section telescopes to a whopping 30 inches when full, and you'll need the four individually controlled outriggers to keep things stable. If you like big machines, this is a very cool set. Unless you want to go even bigger…View Deal

Lego Technic Control+ Liebherr R 9800 Excavator | Save 33% | Now £266 at Argos

The most elite Technic model Lego currently makes, this 4,108-piece beast has seven motors controlled by two separate smart hubs, so that it can drive around, swivel and fully use its arm and bucket. The hubs are wireless controlled, so you can make it move from an app on your phone. You can program your own movement sequences, so with a single tap in the app it's execute a whole movement routine. View Deal

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship | Save 33% | Now £60 at Argos

This brand-new set is one of the best playsets Lego is currently making for kids, and the nostalgia hit won't exactly be unpopular with adults. We kind of can't believe it's such a low price already, so do not miss out on the opportunity if it takes your fancy. Being one of Lego's 3-in-1 Creator sets, this not only builds the headline pirate ship (complete with Lego shark! But not the Lego shark you remember from your youth, alas), but you can also build a very cool pirates' inn from the same pieces, or even an ominous skull-shaped treasure island. At over 1,200 pieces, it's a great big box of joyView Deal