Ford SYNC to debut in new Ford Focus ST not B-Max

After five years in the US, Ford's new in-car infotainment system, Ford Sync, is finally set to reach UK shores this October when the brand new hot-hatch Ford Focus STs hit the road.

The Ford SYNC system made its first European appearance at Mobile World Congress back in February. It offers Bluetooth pairing and voice-activation from smartphones, MP3-player conectivity and voice control plus live Emergency Assistance in multiple languages depending on where you're driving your car.





There are also live 3D sat-nav features, the ability to read out SMS messages and automatic phonebook download which puts your smartphone contacts, inlcuding phonebook photos, instantly onto the cars built-in memory.



The technology has been well recieved in the US where it has been available for a number of years and will be Ford's most advanced in-car tech to reach UK shores so far.





Ford has also confirmed that a full 8-inch touchscreen version of Sync that has already been rolled out in the US will be making its way to the UK soon, although there's no exact date.