Foldable phones could debut in 2016, says Samsung exec

Foldable smartphones have been tipped as the future for several years now, and a new report suggests they might finally be close to becoming a reality.

A report from Business Korea suggests that foldable smartphones could be introduced next year.

The publication spoke to an unnamed Samsung official, who said "The industry believes that the commercialisation of foldable smartphones will be possible in 2016."

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S10e review (early verdict): not quite the bargain we hoped

Many tech companies including Samsung have shown off bendable displays in the past. With new phones like the LG G Flex 2 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge recently putting it into practice, it's only natural that foldable phones are the next target.

We for one hope this becomes a reality. Instead of having to cramp your oversized phablet into your skinny jeans pocket, imagine how cool it would be if you could just fold it up into a little square.

As well as foldable tech, the same report also claims transparent displays are coming to smartphones too.

"The development of display technology that creates a virtual space on glass is already completed, and even a promotional prototype is available," a senior LG official is quoted as saying.

"However, it will take time until the product becomes commercialized due to mass production according to demand and stable supply."

Foldable and transparent smartphones are certainly an innovative concept, but will they just be an expensive fad? We'll have to see how the tech evolves in the next few years.