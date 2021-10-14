FLASH SALE! Breville Coffee Machine on sale at Amazon in Pre Black Friday deal

Calling all coffee lovers! The Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine is on sale today at Amazon with 25% off.

Coffee machines are one of the most popular kitchen appliances in the world, giving you the coffee house experience in the comfort of your own home. While some of the big brand coffee machines can look fiddly and complicated, the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine makes making your morning brew quick and easy.

This coffee machine is sure to be a big seller in the Black Friday deals . But rather than waiting until November, this deal from Amazon is too good to miss.

But you better hurry! Amazon is selling the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine at its lowest price – but the deal ends at midnight tonight! If you need a new coffee machine upgrade, you better not hesitate to take advantage of this incredible deal.

Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine | Was: £199.99 | Now: £149.99 | Saving: £50.00

The Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine is a 5 star rated machine, with sophisticated one-touch technology and unlimited drink options. If you’re into your coffee, this machine will take your cuppa to the next level.View Deal

Why you should buy the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine

Breville are world leaders in kitchen appliances and technology. Their coffee machines are some of the best on the market, so when you buy from Breville, you know you’re getting a high-quality product.

If you’re looking to cut down your Starbucks purchases, the Breville One-Touch CoffeeHouse Coffee Machine makes barista-quality drinks, with its 19-bar Italian pump delivering the best robust and vibrant coffee flavours. The machine has single and double shot espresso filters, large 600ml milk dispenser, adjustable milk frother and adjustable cup trays for all mug sizes.

The one-touch button controls are easy to use for quick selection of coffee types and sizes, plus the one-touch clean function makes it super simple to clean the machine. Overall, this coffee machine and deal is perfect for people who love their coffee or for complete newbies!