Fjällräven marks World Oceans Day with sea-inspired edition of its classic backpack

To mark World Oceans Day 2021 (today, 8 June), outdoor brand Fjällräven has launched a special limited edition of its Kånken backpack, dedicated to drawing attention to the major, growing problem of plastic pollution in our oceans. 1% of the bag's sales will be donated to '2 Minute Foundation' (previously known as '2 Minute Beach Clean') and US charity 'Leave No Trace', two charities dedicated to educating people about reducing and properly handling their plastic waste.

The designs feature cool ocean inspired prints – the work of Swedish artist Linn Fritz – and come with a free reusable Kånken trashbag, to encourage customers to do their bit by going on a litter pick.

We're big fans of the classic Fjällräven Kånken rucksack, ranking it amongst the best backpack designs around, and these limited editions are, in our opinion, even cooler. Available to buy today from Fjällräven and select retailers, there are two colourways and three styles to choose from, all made from recycled polyester and organic cotton: the classic Kånken Art, the Kånken Art Mini and the Kånken Art Sling.

(Image credit: Fjällräven )

The first one, which we've been trying out, has a back pocket that opens separately, which is the perfect size for a 15" laptop and is padded on both sides. It also sports deep side pockets and a front zipped pocket, a reflective logo, and large carry loops at the top.

The launch is part of the Kånken Art programme, which sees independent artists creating limited edition versions of Fjällräven's iconic backpack, inspired by a particular environmental cause. This is the third reimagining so far. The Art programme ties into the brand's environmentally focused Arctic Fox initiative – which this year is focused on tackling the issue of plastic waste.