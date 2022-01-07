Five new Nokia phones coming to the US under $250

There's plenty of life left in Nokia phones. Finnish owners, HMD Global have announced five new models coming to the US, all for under $250. The brand has found a niche providing affordable smartphones and function phones since its days of Windows OS. 

The new models include a new 5G model and four 4G handsets and include a simple flip phone for older users. The G400 is the most advanced of the new models and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz screen, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. This is an upgrade to the existing G300 model and comes with a larger 5,000mAh battery that should last at least two days on a single charge. This is expected to launch this spring for $239. 

The four 4G handsets include a G100 model that will sit under the current G50 (a 5G model) and two C-class models, the C100 and C200 that will retail for $99 and $119 respectively. 

The final phone is the Nokia 2760 Flip, a large keyed model that is aimed at an older audience. Rather than an Android OS, the 2760 uses KaiOS that is designed for simple button navigation but still provides access to apps such as Google Maps, delivery and transport services.  

