Fitbit Versa 3 images leak online along with BRAND NEW high-end Fitbit model

Fitbit image leak shows us the first glimpse of what the new Fitbit Versa 3 might look like, less than a year after the debut of its predecessor, the Versa 2. This isn't even the biggest news as along with the Versa 3, images of the brand new Fitbit Sense were also aired to the public. The leaked lot also contains images of the Fitbit Inspire 2, Fitbit's lifestyle fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is currently one of the best fitness trackers on the market and definitely the best Fitbit, so the release of a new Versa came as a bit of a surprise to some. The Fitbit Inspire range hasn't been updated for a couple of years – an eternity in fitness wearable years – so the announcement of the Inspire 2 is more understandable.

The Fitbit Sense is a new addition to the Fitbit family of fitness wearables and as Winfuture reports, this model might bring EKG functionality to the table, much like the Apple Watch and some Withings models.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

Fitbit Sense vs Fitbit Versa 3

Not much is known about the Fitbit Sense apart from that it looks like a premium Fitbit Versa 3 with a metal bezel/case and plenty of optical sensors at the back of the unit. The silicone strap looks pretty decent on both models and from what we can tell, neither the Fitbit Sense nor the Fitbit Versa 3 have a physical button. 9to5google speculates that the protruding area on the side of the case is a "touch and/or pressure-sensitive area just like the Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 have offered."

The Versa has been the flagship Fitbit model up until now so the new Sense has to offer something else to entice users and both Winfuture and 9to5google agrees that this could be the EKG functionality, apart from the more premium materials used for the watch.

The question is: what will the Versa 3 offer that's different enough from the Versa 2 but not quite as advanced as the Sense? Maybe Fitbit is ditching its 'Special Edition' line of devices and rebrands the more powerful models as the Sense series. We'll only know after we received official communication from Fitbit.

(Image credit: Winfuture)

Images of the new Fitbit Inspire 2 show a more curved, rounded design than its predecessor but a similar, long rectangular body and display. We expect similar functionality like we saw in the Charge 4 but maybe a bit more lifestyle oriented and less sporty. The Fitbit Active Minutes system will surely make a comeback here too.

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 image gallery

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Winfuture)

Today's best Fitbit deals