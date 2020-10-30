This Black Friday Fitbit Charge 4 deal at Amazon takes fitness tracker to its lowest ever price

Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is the best fitness tracker this market-leading brand makes. It's always good value at under £150, but this deal takes it down to just £130 for one day only. It's unlikely it will get much cheaper than that, even when the best Black Friday deals are unveiled at the end of November.

The Charge 4 Special Edition is functionally identical to the excellent Charge 4 but has a more premium finish. If you want a standard Charge 4, that is also discounted today and can be bought for £119.99 (£10 off RRP).

The Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition has all the features of the standard edition, but is made from more premium materials and boasts a nicer strap. It tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and monitors sleep. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits it has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen. Deal ends today.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 4

Unlike its predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. Should you want to have your phone on you, you can also use the Fitbit Charge 4 to control Spotify from your wrist.

The improved Active Zone Minutes system tracks your activity levels even when you are not using a sport mode on the fitness tracker. This can give you a better understanding of just how 'active' you were during the day/week and prioritises exercise that really elevates your heart rate. Less strenuous activities are also tracked of course if you're more focussed on doing your 10,000 steps per day.

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of 'up to' 7 days – dependent on GPS usage – and you can pay in shops with it thanks to the Fitbit Pay feature. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, and has 15+ pre-loaded exercise profiles. You can track your goals all day, then have it monitor and rate your sleep at night.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit App, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. Smartwatch-style notifications are also included.

