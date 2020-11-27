The best Fitbit deal this Black Friday: Fitbit Sense cheapest EVER in US and all the best Fitbit Black Friday Sale deals

The Fitbit Black Friday Sale is still on! Well, it's actually Black Friday today so one would have hoped it will on today. The best Fitbits are all discounted: you'll find the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3 and the Inspire 2 all cheaper than usual (in the US anyway). As for the rest, the best Fitbit Versa deals include the cheapest ever Versa 2 and a Versa 3 offer and the best Fitbit Charge deals include an offer on the brand-new Charge 4. We strongly recommend getting either (or all) of these deals, don't miss out!
• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (US)
• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (UK)
Currently, the best Fitbit deals at Amazon UK are: £70.99 off Fitbit Versa 2 (lowest ever price), £31 off Fitbit Inspire (also cheapest ever) and £30.99 off Fitbit Charge 4 (you guessed it: cheapest ever). In the US, the best Fitbit deals are at Fitbit: save on the new Sense, Versa 3 and Versa 2. Like, a lot. See more details below.
For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals.
- Top 3 workout and running shoe deals in Under Armour Black Friday sale
- Fitbit Versa Lite vs Garmin Vivoactive 3
- Fitbit OS 5.1 update: Audible replies to Alexa, Google Assistant added and Bluetooth calling features are coming to your nearest Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense
Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense | Was $329.95 | Now $279.95 | Save $50 at Fitbit
Who would've thought, seeing a Fitbit Sense deal this Black Friday, only a few months after it was released? Better still, thanks to the new Fitbit OS 5.1, the Sense is now capable of even more precise SpO2 measurements. Google Assistant is also finally available to use so you can choose between Amazon Alexa and that. In case one voice assistant option is just not enough for you.View Deal
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $229.95 | Now $199.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit
Physically, the Versa 3 is almost identical to the Sense (apart from a couple of sensors) and provides almost the same user experience. What you miss out on by getting a Versa 3 is the stress tracking and the ECG but if you can live without these, you can save around $100. Even more now.View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2
Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $129.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit
The Fitbit Versa 2 might have fallen from grace since the arrival of the Sense/Versa 3 but for this price, getting a Versa 2 is a steal. The Versa 2 only has connected GPS functionality but it features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2 | Was £129.99 | Now £169.99 | Save £40 at Fitbit
Same as the above but in the UK: the very competent Versa 2 smartwatch is now cheapest ever!View Deal
Fitbit Inspire
Fitbit Inspire | Was £69.99 | Now £38.99 | Save £31 at Amazon
The Fitbit Inspire features all-day activity and sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition, 'reminders to move', calorie burn tracking and more. This model hasn't got a built-in HR sensor, we recommend getting a Inspire 2 (also cheaper at Fitbit right now) if you need to track heart rate data too. Perfect stocking filler, now cheapest ever!View Deal
Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition
Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition | Was £199.99 | Now £159.99 | Save £40 at Fitbit
The Fitbit Versa 2 special Edition is almost identical to the standard version but this variety comes equipped with a premium, woven band and 3-month Fitbit Premium membership included in the price. Plus also all the features of the regular Fitbit Versa 2: AMOLED screen, 6+ days battery life, voice assistant, the whole lot. Now £40 off!View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 | Now $69.95 | save $30 at Fitbit
Fitbit's mid-range fitness tracker, the Inspire 2 is an easy-to-use fitness tracker with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Active Zone Minutes and more. It also com with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium trial, included in the price. Get personalized guidance, exclusive insights and sleep tools in the Fitbit App. Now $30 off!View Deal
Fitbit Aria Air
Fitbit Aria Air Smart Bathroom Scale | Now £39.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £10 at Amazon
Track changes in your weight and BMI using the Fitbit Aria Air. All data is fed back to the Fitbit App where you can further analyse all your body metrics using easy-to-understand charts. The Fitbit Aria Air runs on three triple-A batteries and measures weight up to a 180 kilos (that's around 28 and a half stones).View Deal
Why should you buy a Fitbit
A lot of people use the word Fitbit when they mean fitness watch or band, and vice versa. You can get cheaper trackers, but Fitbit has a deserved reputation for the quality of what it sells, in terms of build and app support.
Our top recommendation for most users is the Fitbit Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense. Considering the discounts available now, we can also recommend getting a Fitbit Versa 2, if you are after a basement-bargain Fitbit.
• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (US)
• Shop all the best Fitbit Black Friday deals at Fitbit (UK)
Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4 or the Inspire 2. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium Subscription.
T3 guides to the Black Friday sales
- Best Black Friday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- Apple Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Wiggle Black Friday deals
- The North Face Black Friday deals
- Boots Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday fitness deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Allsaints – 30% off EVERYTHING
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 25% off knits, sweats and more
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands