First look at BlackBerry Leap a.k.a ‘Rio’ ahead of MWC debut

A series of photos have leaked of a mystery BlackBerry handset thought to be the rumoured high-end Rio that we heard about last year.

Well, it turns out the Rio isn't high-end at all, in fact it's apparently not even called the Rio. According to N4BB it's called the Leap, and will be another mid-range smartphone

Word is it will sport a 720p 5-inch display, 8- and 2-megapixel cameras, a 2800mAh battery, dual-core 1.5GHz MSM 8960 chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and microSD support.

Based on the quality snaps that leaked, the Leap will also look pretty sharp. Featuring a composite shell with a stylish dotted pattern, the upcoming handset doesn't look too shabby.

There's no word on the price, but chances are it will be reasonable. The site says the Leap will be released in April or May, so it's likely that BlackBerry will show it off MWC next week.

Whether we'll see it come to British shores is unknown, as it's doubtful BlackBerry would want to compete against the horde of Android phones and iPhones. It would stand a better chance of heading to emerging markets like Asia and South America.

BlackBerry is struggling at the moment, particularly in the UK, where its user base is expected to drop below a million at the end of 2015.

The BlackBerry Passport was supposed to bring the company back to profitability, but hasn't met expectations. The limited edition red version also recently came to the UK, but it might be too late.