First "Bionic Olympics" to be held in 2016

The world's first Bionic battleground will be made in Zurich as athletes and scientists go head to head for Cybathlon medals. Not Terminator Vs. Iron Man, but an Olympics-type competition for mechanically-assisted atheletes.

A group of enterprising Swiss scientists have grouped together and founded the Cybathlon, the world's first international competition for athletes who use prosthetics and other aids.

While current para-athletic events allow athletes to use prosthetics to get the same sporting capacity as able-bodied participants, the Cybathlon will actively encourage the use and development of pioneering robotic technology.

Unlike the paralympics each event will award two medals: One for the athlete, or “pilot,” and one for the company that developed their assistive device.

In addition to races for those with leg prosthetics and wheelchairs, the event will include exoskeleton races and even a brain-computer interface race: Competitors paralyzed from the neck down will control an avatar in a computerized race, using a headset.

By Michael Pearson

