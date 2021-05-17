Find women's hiking boots on sale for up to 55% off at Backcountry ahead of the Memorial Day sale weekend

As Memorial Day sales kick off over the coming days, Backcountry is ahead of the curve with an excellent sale on hiking boots for women and men.

Featuring top brands including Columbia, Sorel, Merrell, Danner and more, Backcountry's sale is a must-see for those on the hunt for a new pair of hiking boots cheap.

Taking upwards of 55% off select styles, Backcountry's sale also features some of the best women's hiking boots on sale for incredibly cheap prices.

Backcountry Up to 55% off select women's hiking boots

Featuring some of the top styles from brands including Columbia, Sorel, and Merrell, Backcountry's sale provides an early look at Memorial Day deals on women's hiking boots. There's big savings to be found here, don't miss out!

Some of the best offers so far include a 55% price cut on the Sorel Slimpack III lace boots. On sale for $67.48, these boots offer a modest and understated look perfect for cold weather.

There's also an excellent deal on Saloman Vaya Blaze TS boots which just went on sale for $69.99, a solid pair of cold weather hiking boots that provide an excellent amount of support and insulation.

Head over to Backcountry's sale to see all available styles on sale now, and keep an eye out on further additions to selection of styles available. Memorial Day is only a few weeks away and you can expect to see more early deals and offers in the coming days.

