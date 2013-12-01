FIFA launches World Cup 2014 app for iOS and Android

FIFA has introduced a set of apps that provides fans with results, news and live coverage of the World Cup draw in the run-up to Brazil 2014

Football's governing body is making preparations for the upcoming 2014 World Cup in Brazil by launching a new app available for iPhone, iPad and Android smartphones and tablets.

Fans will be able to stay updated on a massive 197 leagues around the world covering hundreds of domestic and international tournaments in both men and women's divisions providing access to match schedules, scores, news, destination guides and team profiles.

The 32 national teams to have made the finals - including England, Australia and the United States - will learn their fate at the World Cup draw on Friday December 6, which users can also stream live via the FIFA app.

Fans will also enjoy its 'World Match Centre' feature that can be customized to show results from preferred competitions and clubs.

"Download the most comprehensive football app on the planet and unlock the world of football," says FIFA. "Hundreds of competitions, thousands of goals and over a million minutes of football every single week."

The official FIFA World Cup 2014 app is available to download now at Google Play and the App Store.