FIFA 16 ratings: Top 20 fastest players to choose from

Anyone who's played their fair share of FIFA knows that speed can give you the edge over an opponent, so it's handy to know which players are quick. On that note, you best start doing your homework for the 2016 edition.

The official rankings for FIFA 16 are slowly being outed, with the latest list showing who's got pace. There's familiar faces, new additions and one notable omission. Without further ado, take a look.

1. Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

2. Mathis Bolly (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

3. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

4. Ernest Asante (Stabaek Fotball)

5. Jurgen Damm (Tigres Uanl)

6. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

7. Jonathan Biabiany (Inter Milan)

8. Dominic Oduro (Impact De Montreal)

9. Kekuta Manneh (Vancouver)

10. Marco Sau (Cagliari)

11. Innocent Emeghara (San Jose)

12. Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad)

13. Ryo Miyaichi (St. Pauli)

14. Lucas (Paris Saint-Germain)

15. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

16. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

17. Luciano Narsingh (PSV)

18. Maicon (Lokomotiv Moscow)

19. Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow)

20. Bruma (Real Sociedad)

Arsenal's Theo Walcott is fastest ahead of Dusseldorf's Matthis Bolly and Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who make up the top three. Brits will also notice the only other Premier League player, and only England international to make the list is Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

For the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped off the rankings, however, his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale comes in at number 6.

So now you know, any thoughts for your Ultimate Team? Share your squad in the comments or hit us up on Facebook. Mark the date; FIFA 16 launches September 22 for PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360 and PC.