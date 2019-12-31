Feast your eyes on the Omega Seamaster Diver 300m Chronograph collection

Omega has launched its latest collection of diving chronograph watches, called the Seamaster Diver 300m Chronograph.

The new range features a ceramic unidirectional rotating bezel and matching ceramic pushers on every model, plus the iconic Omega Seamaster waves on the dial, and a helium escape valve at the 10 o’clock position.

Now a 26-year-old design, the latest incarnation of the Omega Seamaster is a 44mm watch with a stainless steel case and strap, with optional 18K yellow gold or 18K Sedna gold highlights, and the option of a black rubber strap for a more stealthy look. Water resistance, as the name suggests, is 300 metres.

A date window sits at 6 o’clock, flanked either side by a pair of chronograph dials controlled by ceramic pushed at 2 o’clock and 4 o’clock.

(Image credit: Omega)

Sapphire crystal protects the front and back, with the latter presenting a view of Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9900 self-winding mechanical movement with 60-hour power reserve.

The hands and raised hour indices are all are all filled with Super-LumiNova, making them glow clearly at night.

(Image credit: Omega)

Colourways include a blue dial and bezel on a stainless steel case and strap (think Pierce Brosnan era James Bond), black dial and bezel with matching rubber strap, stainless steel case, and rose gold detailing, and a model with blue dial and bezel, stainless steel strap, and yellow gold detailing.

The 2019 Omega Seamaster Diver 300m Chronograph is available now and is priced from £5,710 to £19,860.

Liked this?