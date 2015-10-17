Facebook is draining a whopping amount of your iPhone battery

Facebook's power hungry app could be draining up to 46% of your battery

By

Is Facebook your top app for battery drain?

When your iPhone's battery level starts to dip you probably resort to dimming the brightness of your screen, closing all your apps, or even making sure your Bluetooth is off, but in fact the Facebook app could be consuming more of your battery than any of the above.

The issue of Facebook's battery hogging nature circulated earlier this week when entrepreneur Matt Galligan found that Facebook was hogging his battery on the iPhone 6 Plus.

50% of iOS users have already downloaded the freeiOS 9 update.Some users reported that Facebook had drained 48% of their battery in the past 24 hours, and 38% in the past few days.

With numerous complaints about the issue, Facebook admitted to TechCrunch that battery drain on iOS 9 is a problem it needs to fix.

If you're low on battery, and are fine with being a social recluse, quitting the Facebook app is probably the best way to save your iPhone's battery.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.