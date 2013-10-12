Facebook introduces alpha testing program for Android

Facebook announces Facebook for Android alpha testing program following the announcement that 1 million users actively use Facebook for Android beta

In an official blog post, Facebook has introduced the Facebook for Android alpha testing program following feedback received by users of the Android beta testing program launched back in June.

Christian Legnitto, mobile release engineering leader, states "In addition to quality reports, we get over 1,000 direct pieces of feedback from beta testers per day, including feature requests, bug reports, and posts in our feedback group."

With over 260,000 testers reportedly joining the option Facebook group for feedback exchange this has lead to the introduction of Facebook for Android alpha testing program.

Learn how to become an alpha tester at the bottom of this article.

Legnitto writes, "We started out with beta as we knew it would be a good balance between testing and usability, but we'd love to get feedback as early as testers want to give it."

The Facebook for Android alpha testing program will be at an even earlier stage in it development.

Users can join the alpha program by joining the Facebook for Android Alpha Testers Google group, allow alpha downloads by clicking "Become a Tester" in the Play Store, download Facebook from the Play Store to update your app, turn on automatic updates (alpha will be updated multiple times per week), and finally report problems and give feedback by using the "Report a Problem" menu item.

Source: Facebook