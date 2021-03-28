Espresso twice as effective as a flat white at boosting productivity, study finds

When we're flagging or lacking in energy, one quick fix for a sure-fire energy hit is to brew up a cup of coffee (or pop out and buy one, in the before times). But it might surprise you to find that not all coffee is created equal. According to a new study, the type of caffeinated beverage you go for makes a big difference when it comes to how much of a productivity hike you'll experience (and it's not all about the caffeine content, either).

In a pretty comprehensive sounding study, 4,250 volunteers were given a list of short tasks to attempt to complete before and after drinking a cup of a specific type of coffee. The number of completed tasks pre- and post-coffee was then averaged out to give a percentage productivity increase, and provide a definitive ranking of which kind of coffee you should drink for the best efficiency boost.

The study, by BrewSmartly.com, found that espresso prompted the biggest increase in productivity – a whopping 80%. In second place, a regular-sized black coffee resulted in a productivity increase of 75%, followed by iced coffee with 67%. Interestingly, decaf coffee still resulted in a 50% rise in productivity – more than several caffeinated drinks.

At the bottom of the scale, frappuccinos and Irish coffees resulted in measly 14% and 17% boosts respectively. Here's the full list:

Espresso - 80%

Black - 75%

Iced coffee - 67%

Americano - 60%

Decaf - 50%

Espresso macchiato - 50%

Latte - 50%

Cortado - 43%

Mocha - 33%

Flat white - 33%

Affogato - 29%

Café au lait - 25%

Cappuccino - 17%

Irish - 17%

Frappuccino - 14%

