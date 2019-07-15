Epic Amazon Prime Day deal: there’s 35% off the Simba Hybrid mattress – for 24 hours only

This offer has now expired – but you can see more Amazon Prime Day mattress deals elsewhere on the site, or browse today's best Simba mattress deals in our round-up.
Amazon has cut the cost of the award-winning Simba Hybrid mattress by over a third for Prime Day. Right now, you can get a massive 35% off the Simba Hybrid mattress at Amazon – that’s a much bigger price drop than the 20% we saw on Black Friday last year, making this an absolute bargain. But be warned: this offer ends tonight at 11:59pm, so you’ll need to move fast.
The Simba Hybrid is one of the best mattresses you can buy – and at these prices it’s outrageously good value for money. Seriously, this is one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen: if you need a new mattress, get this deal before it disappears.
Bear in mind you'll need a Prime membership to access this deal – but if you don't have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (and then cancel before the month is up, no strings attached).
Simba Hybrid mattress: get up to 35 off at Amazon
Save up to £297 - This is a huge offer on the award-winning Simba Hybrid mattress. The luxury five-layer mattress combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with cushioning memory foam – and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. We recommend jumping at this offer because these prices don't happen every day. Deal ends: 11:59pm 16 July (or when stock runs out)View Deal
Eve Original mattress: get up to 44% off
Save up to £354 - The Eve Original is an outstanding all-round mattress that scores particularly highly when it comes to support. It’s a medium-firm memory foam mattress that gives you cloud-like comfort – read our Eve Original mattress review if you don’t believe us! Prices start from £203 for a single. Deal ends: 11:59pm 15 July 2019View Deal
Alternative Prime Day sales from around the web
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live now
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4