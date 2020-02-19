EE's 60GB SIM-only mega deal: it’s back, please don’t miss out this time

Who'da thunk it? EE is bringing back its fantastic SIM-only deal that we last saw making waves during the January sales. There are plenty of options if you're set for a phone and just after a better pay-monthly deal, like this one from Smarty that gives you 30GB of data for £10 per month.

But if you go hard on your data, you'll be hard pressed to find anyone offering a stonking 60GB for just £20, which is exactly what EE is offering up. The network is the fastest in the UK and you definitely pay for privilege. So if you the chance pops up for a great deal paired with great speeds, you should take a look:

More EE SIM-only deals

We can't stress how great this deal is on this network. Vodafone is running data deals until February 24 but even with its triple data bundles, you'll still be paying £30 per month for 60GB of data.

Of course, if you're not a data hog, or just want to keep your monthly costs down, there are SIM-only deals out there from as little as £4 per month. And if you need a new phone to pop it in, we're rounded up the best cheap phones, the best Android phones, as well as the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals if you're looking to upgrade.