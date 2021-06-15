Early Prime Day TV deal drops this Hisense 50 inch 4K gaming TV under $500

For those who haven't had the chance to look, there are a ton of early Amazon Prime Day 2021 TV deals expected to drop over the next few days. While there's already some pretty solid 4K TV deals to take advantage of, this offer in particular stands out among the rest – especially for those who like to game.

Whether you're the proud owner of a PS5 or Xbox Series X console, or you're into couch PC gaming, Amazon has an offer on the ultra budget-friendly Hisense 50 inch 4K display that can get you in 4K quality for much cheaper than you think.

On sale for $429.99, Amazon is taking $110 off the Hisense H8 Quantum Series 50 inch 4K Smart TV. An all-around solid 4K Smart TV that handles gaming quite nicely, this display delivers one of the best gaming TVs for anyone with a tighter budget.

Hisense H8 Quantum Series 55" UHD 4K Smart TV Now: $439.99 | Was: $549.99 | Savings: $110 (20%)

For the price, the Hisense H8 Quantum 50 inch 4K TV is hard to pass up. A solid budget gaming TV and Smart TV, it offers a great viewing experience with rich, vibrant colors and impressive detail. If you're looking to keep the spending to a minimum, this is by far the best value you can go with.View Deal

Full 4K support along with must-have Smart TV features including voice control come packed in this budget-friendly display, making it a solid performer for basic viewing and as an addition to any smart home. For a deal that's dropping ahead of what we expect to be the best Prime Day deals, it offers the best value for the price on a solid, all-around Smart TV.

As a budget-friendly gaming TV, however, this display takes it up a notch with an incredible range of colors, a vibrant display with full HDR support (Dolby Vision HDR10+, HDR10, etc.) as well as Dolby Atmos sound technology. A truly impressive set at this price.

If you're on the market for a cheap TV for your PlayStation 5, Xbox, or PC, than this is a solid option. It delivers an incredible level of detail and features tech premium TVs come with all for under $500.

