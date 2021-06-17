Early Prime Day laptop deal takes over $120 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1

With Amazon Prime Day less than a week away, bargain hunters know now is the time to start looking for early offers and discounts. Amazon started dropping deals ahead of Prime Day almost a month in advance, and this cheap laptop deal just showed up to the party.

On sale for $377.51, Amazon is taking over $120 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 laptop. Loaded with a 12 inch screen, Chrome OS, 4GB RAM, a 13MP camera and 32GB of eMMC storage, this versatile little notebook is perfect for light usage on the go.

Samsung offers some of the best Chromebooks and the Chromebook Plus V2 combines features from some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the versatility of a Chromebook. The standard $500 price tag of this Chromebook can make it a tough sell for some, especially since equally priced 2-in-1's and standard laptops can deliver more power under the hood.

That said, with Amazon taking almost 25% off this thing it suddenly becomes a really viable budget-friendly alternative. While Chrome OS is a very light interface in comparison to Windows, if offers all of the basic functionality expected from a basic laptop. An excellent option for students and as a basic home laptop, this deal is well worth the $380 price of admission.

Editor's Recommendations