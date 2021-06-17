Early Prime Day laptop deal takes over $120 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1

With Amazon Prime Day less than a week away, bargain hunters know now is the time to start looking for early offers and discounts. Amazon started dropping deals ahead of Prime Day almost a month in advance, and this cheap laptop deal just showed up to the party.
On sale for $377.51, Amazon is taking over $120 off the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 laptop. Loaded with a 12 inch screen, Chrome OS, 4GB RAM, a 13MP camera and 32GB of eMMC storage, this versatile little notebook is perfect for light usage on the go.
Now: $377.51 | Was: $499.99 | Savings: $122.48 (24%)
A 24% discount on this 2-in-1 makes it well worth the price of admission, providing an excellent budget-friendly option for students and those who just need a simple, no-hassle home machine.View Deal
Samsung offers some of the best Chromebooks and the Chromebook Plus V2 combines features from some of the best 2-in-1 laptops with the versatility of a Chromebook. The standard $500 price tag of this Chromebook can make it a tough sell for some, especially since equally priced 2-in-1's and standard laptops can deliver more power under the hood.
That said, with Amazon taking almost 25% off this thing it suddenly becomes a really viable budget-friendly alternative. While Chrome OS is a very light interface in comparison to Windows, if offers all of the basic functionality expected from a basic laptop. An excellent option for students and as a basic home laptop, this deal is well worth the $380 price of admission.
