Early Memorial Day deals take up to $100 off Corsair gaming chairs at Amazon

With many retailers kicking off their Memorial Day sales this week and the following, now's the time to start shopping for the offers you're looking for. If you're on the market for a gaming chair, Amazon may just have the deal for you.

Amazon is offering Corsair gaming chairs on sale with discounts of up to $100 off select WWT1 Race and WWT2 Road Warrior gaming chairs.

Among some of the best gaming chairs available, Corsair WW T1 Race and WW T2 Rod Warrior gaming chairs are designed for maximum comfort while promoting proper posture during extended gaming sessions.

Corsair WW T1 Race Gaming Chair (Black/Red) Now: $249.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $100 (29%)

Steel construction combined with leather comfort make this chair a must-see for those in need of an upgrade. Encouraging proper posture while providing comfort even during extended sessions, Corsair's WW T1 racing gaming chair features a reclining back, height adjustable armrest and seat, and nylon casters for easy movement.

You'll find two models available with multiple colors to choose from, some of which are receiving a bigger discount than others.

Starting as low as $249.99, the WW T1 Race gaming chair is the choice for those who just want a solid gaming chair without too many frills.

Corsair's WW T1 Race gaming chair features a steel frame and comfortable leather exterior, offering a premium feel with a more robust design. 4D adjustable arm rests combined with multiple height settings allow users to customize the feel, with multiple reclining settings for added comfort.

The pricier of the two options, the WW T2 Road Warrior, starts as low as $362.99 with sizeable discounts on select models.

The WW T2 Road Warrior comfort gaming chair takes it a step further, adding additional support and cushion where needed. The same features, including 4D adjustable arm rests and height adjustments, are included in the WW T2 as well.

