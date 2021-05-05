Early Memorial Day deal at Amazon takes 25% off Powerbeats wireless earphones

We're officially underway with May and there looks to be plenty of early Memorial Day deals before the holiday weekend. Amazon seems to have a solid amount of offers happening right now, and this deal on Beats headphones proves it.

One sale for $110, the Powerbeats wireless headphones are an excellent buy for anyone looking to grab a new pair (or backup pair) of headphones on sale cheap.

Beats Powerbeats High Performance Wireless Earphones Now: $109.95 | Was: $149.95 | Savings: $40 (25%)

Snag a pair of Beats Powerbeats wirless earphones on sale at Amazon today, sporting their cheapest price of the year so far. A great buy for those in need of a backup pair of headphones on sale.View Deal

Rated #1 on T3's best running headphones guide, the Powerbeats wireless headphones offer an incredible range of sound, performance and value.

Essentially identical to the Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats deliver stunning sound quality and durabilityin the form of a wired earphone set. A bit more secure for those doing intense sports or workouts, but if a truly wireless pair is what you're after these may dissapoint.

That said, this is a solid backup pair for anyone's go bag. The price on this deal is more than fair, and nets you a great sounding pair of wireless headphones cheap. This headphones deal at Amazon won't be around long, so jump on this one fast if you're in the market for a new pair of headphones on sale.

