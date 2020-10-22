Early Black Friday deal takes $40 off GIGABYTE's FreeSync gaming monitor at Amazon

Amazon's Black Friday deals drop earlier each year, but that means good news for bargain hunters. While we're still some weeks away from official Black Friday deals kicking off, the holiday shopping season started right after Prime Day this year.

Amazon's Holiday Dash sale kicked off this week with the promise of great deals and offers to hold us over until Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off. We've got awhile until we see all of the best Black Friday deals this year, but this Holiday Dash sale is giving Black Friday a run for it's money.

GIGABYTE G32QC 32" 165Hz 1440P Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Was;: $369.99 | Now: $329.99 | Savings: $40 (11%)

You'll find three different monitor sizes on sale right now, but the biggest discount will be found on GIGABYTES G27FC 32" gaming monitor. Now 11% off, PC gamers can get their hands on a killer FreeSync gaming monitor without breaking the bank.View Deal

Available in five configurations, Amazon is discounting three of the most popular models of GIGABYTE's curved FreeSync Monitor. Offering up to 165Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times, and up to 1440p resolutions, GIGABYTE's FreeSync gaming monitor offers an excellent and affordable option.

GIGABYTE's 27" FreeSync gaming monitor features 165Hz refresh rates combined with 1080p visuals and a much more affordable $219 price tag – a $30 price drop off the standard $249. You'll also find the 1440p version of the 27" on sale as well for just $309 – $20 off the standard price tag.

GIGABYTE offers some of the best gaming monitors around, and these discounts are an excellent chance for those on the fence to give a FreeSync monitor a try.

GIGABYTE G27FC 27" 165Hz 1080p Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Was;: $249.99 | Now: $219.99 | Savings: $30 (12%)

Get $30 off the 27" 1080p version of GIGABYTE's 165Hz curved FreeSync gaming monitor today during Amazon's Holiday Dash deal event. It's a great entry price into the world of FreeSync monitors while delivering a solid, affordable FreeSync monitor.View Deal

GIGABYTE G27FC 32" 165Hz 1440P Curved FreeSync Gaming Monitor

Was;: $329.99 | Now: $309.99 | Savings: $20 (6%)

The 1440p version is on sale as well, albeit at a smaller 6% discount for the time being. The monitor is great at this price, but we may see this product get a bigger discount as we get closer to Amazon's actual Black Friday sale. Keep an eye on this one!View Deal

