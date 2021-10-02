Early Black Friday deal at Amazon takes up to $99 off the latest iPad Air 4

As an early Black Friday treat Amazon is dropping some very enticing deals on Apple products this weekend. Along with a solid price drop on the Powerbeats Pro headphones, the iPad Air 4th Gen is getting upwards of 13% taken off.

On sale starting at $539.99 for the 64GB WiFi model, Apple fans can nab one of the best tablets around at it's lowest price in months. The 256GB WiFi model, now starting at $649.99, is also on sale with a slightly larger discount over the 64GB model for those who want to upgrade at a fair price.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen 10.9" 256GB (Space Gray)

Now: $649.99 | Was: $749 | Savings: $99.01 (13%)

At just under $100 off, there's a better value to be had if you can upgrade to the 256GB model. The added storage space is worth it, and this is the lowest price it's been at since release.

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen 10.9" 64GB (Space Gray)

Now: $539 | Was: $599 | Savings: $60 (10%)

Receiving a solid 10% discount, the 64GB version drops to its second lowest price of the year. While we'd recommend going with the 256GB if you can, this deal offers a great mid-ranged lapatop on sale at a good price.

As the more affordable step into Apple's line of tablets, the iPad Air is a premium feeling mid-ranged tablet. Improvements to the overall design including a more detailed screen, Pencil 2 support and more make for a great starter tablet.

The price on Amazon's iPad 4 deals are well worth a look, but the better value has to be from the 256GB WiFi model. Receiving the largest discount of the two, it's worth spending the $120 difference between the 64GB and 256GB versions for the added memory. If you're someone who plans to use this tablet heavily, you'll want the extra storage space.

The only major downsides to the latest 4th Gen iPad is the absence of a 120Hz or OLED screen, which for the times and price should have been a given. That said, this is an Apple tablet through its core and provides for one heck of an experience. The response is snappy and it's well worth a buy for almost $100 off.

Editor's Recommendations

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.