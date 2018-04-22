Don't miss this CHEAPEST ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

It's a shame we can't really shout "Stop the presses!" on a website, because this Samsung Galaxy S9 deal is, by a huge amount, the cheapest we've ever seen and we just have to tell you about it.

It's no joke and you're getting some great allowances too with 4GB of data along with unlimited minutes and texts. That's plenty of data for most users, giving you ample room for browsing, emails and a decent amount of streaming when away from Wi-Fi's loving embrace. All this for a phenomenal mobile phone that we gave 5 stars in our Galaxy S9 review.

But hey, we know some of you are serious big data users, so we've also found a seriously discounted 16GB a month deal that might suit you better. It really is a fantastic time to strike on a Samsung Galaxy S9 deal. In all honesty we're not used to seeing such deals at this time of year. But like the fresh wave of sunshine outside this week, we're definitely not complaining.

So get involved and enjoy arguably the best phone in the world right now, with that all-important market-leading camera too.

The cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S9 deal

The best big data Samsung Galaxy S9 deal