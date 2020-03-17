$200 off Amerisleep mattresses – offer ends Sunday!

All-American mattress company Amerisleep is holding a big mattress sale that gets you $200 off any mattress with the discount code TAKE200. There's also free shipping and returns on offer – but hurry, this cheap mattress deal is only around until Sunday 21 March.

Amerisleep makes some of the best mattresses available in the US, and this is an unmissable deal for those looking for a new bed this spring (for more top savings, check out our pick of the best cheap mattress deals across a range of different brands).

Amerisleep’s mattresses are all built in the USA from plant-based Bio-Pur material. With its open-cell foam design, Bio-Pur is more responsive to pressure and wicks away heat more efficiently than traditional memory foams. This makes these mattresses perfect for people who get sweaty at night, and those who suffer from painful pressure points in bed.

The range spans three models: The medium-firm, entry-level AS2 is perfect for back sleepers, while the mid-range AS3 is great for all sleep styles. The range topping AS5 adds Active Flex and offers the softest sleep. All these mattresses can also be upgraded to coil + foam hybrids if you specify when ordering.

Along with the industry-standard 100-night trial period, Amerisleep offers a leading 20-year warranty – twice as long as most of its competitors. These mattresses are built to last, and Amerisleep aims to prove it.

The only thing to worry about is that this sale ends on Sunday 21 March. These deals won’t be around for long, so if you need a new mattress it’s worth taking a look at Amerisleep’s range sooner rather than later.

Amerisleep AS2 deal: $200 off any size | Amerisleep

Amerisleep’s entry-level mattress is the firmest of the range, which makes it perfect for those who sleep on their backs. A queen-size is just $1099 with the code TAKE200. View Deal

Amerisleep AS3 deal: $200 off any size | Amerisleep

The mid-range AS3 is the most versatile of Amerisleep’s mattresses, and is perfect for side sleepers as well as back sleepers. Use the code TAKE200 to get a queen-size for only $1199.

View Deal