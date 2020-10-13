Amazon Prime Day DJI Osmo Action deal knocks $45 off this excellent 4K action cam

If you've been tempted to by an action cam but have been waiting for a sweet deal to save you some cash, your wait is over: today there's a HUGE $45 off the DJI Osmo Action, taking it down to just $199.99 in one of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted.

If you want the very best action camera around, the DJI Osmo Action is well worth a look – it's the first one to GoPro a serious run for its money (we gave it 5* in our DJI Osmo Action camera review). It's an especially good option for vlogging, with its integrated front-facing screen. There's also up to 33% off a number of action cams in the DJI Osmo action range, so it's worth taking a browse.

DJI Osmo Action camera | Was $245 | Now $199.99 | Save $45

This robust, lightweight action cam comes everything you need to capture your adventures in 4K HDR. Video features include 8x slow motion and time-lapse, and the dual-screen design also makes it ideal for vloggers. This is the biggest rival to GoPro we've seen for quite some time. Browse all DJI Prime deals.View Deal

The DJI Osmo action is a durable, versatile 4K action cam. The dual-screen setup is ideal for vloggers, enabling you to easily frame yourself in shot in any setting (this is also featured in the HERO 9 Black, but that's brand new and unlikely to be attracting any big discounts right now). As you'd expect from an action cam, it's also super rugged, compact and waterproof. It's not a GoPro, but it still packs plenty of features that'll more than satisfy most thrill-seekers and adventurers.

Not in the US? The widget below will pull in the best prices in your region on the DJI Osmo Action, plus its GoPro rivals, so you can find a Prime Day deal for you.

