DJI Black Friday deal: massive savings on the Mavic 2 Pro and smart controller

Black Friday deals are now coming thick and fast – because it's now Black Friday! If you’ve been hoping to snap up a stunning DJI drone you’re in luck as the Jessops Black Friday sale has begun and you can get up to £190 off a top-of-the-range DJI gear.
DJI tops all of our drone buyer’s guides, as it makes a variety of incredible drones for nailing pro-level photography and videos, such models include the Mavic 2 Pro, which now on sale for £1,589.
In our review of the Mavic Pro 2, we said, "if you’re considering taking your aerial cinematography and/or photography to a more professional level, then this is unquestionably the best model to get your mitts on."
"Obstacle avoidance sensing on all sides, an increased flight time and a truly stunning Hasselblad camera make the DJI Mavic 2 Pro top gun when it comes to broadcast-quality 4K video. It also folds up remarkably small, is steady as a rock in flight and a doddle to operate."
Check out the deal below:
DJI Mavic 2 Pro with Smart Controller | was $1,729 | now £1589 | save £190 at Jessops
This beautiful camera drone features 360-degree obstacle sensing, a 4K Hasselblad camera for broadcast-quality video, and offers and 31 minutes of flight time per battery charge. It also folds up remarkably small, is easy to operate and uses DJI’s pro stabilisation tech to keep it rock-steady in the air. View Deal
